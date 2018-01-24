Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Available, unlikely to play Wednesday
Bullock (thumb) will be available for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz but is unlikely to take the floor, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Though Bullock hasn't been officially ruled out, he should be considered doubtful to take the floor Wednesday. Assuming he's sidelined, Stanley Johnson is a strong candidate to draw the start and see increased run. Anthony Tolliver, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway could all see an uptick in workload as well.
