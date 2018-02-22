Bullock (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bullock was held out of Wednesday's sessions due to the illness, but it looks like the shooting guard wasn't hampered by it again Thursday. This bodes well for Bullock's status for Friday's matchup with the Celtics, and he should be a full go in the team's return from the All-Star break.

