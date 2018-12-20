Bullock exploded for 33 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 overtime win against the Timberwolves.

Bullock finished with career highs in scoring and made threes while helping complete an incredible comeback. Bullock has poured in 72 points (and 16 threes) through his first three games back following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. While he will undoubtedly cool off from the field (56.5 FG, 55.2 3Pt), Bullock is locked into a demanding role as the team's top 3-and-D wing.