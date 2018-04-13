Bullock played in 62 games with the Pistons in 2017-18 and averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, which were all career highs.

Undoubtedly, Bullock had his best season of his five year career as he set career highs in just about every statistical category. The former North Carolina guard is set to make $2.5 million during his final season of his two-year contract signed back in July 2017.