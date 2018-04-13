Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Career season
Bullock played in 62 games with the Pistons in 2017-18 and averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, which were all career highs.
Undoubtedly, Bullock had his best season of his five year career as he set career highs in just about every statistical category. The former North Carolina guard is set to make $2.5 million during his final season of his two-year contract signed back in July 2017.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will be shut down for rest of season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Tallies 16 points in Saturday's victory•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Another scoring-heavy line Monday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Posts 16 points on Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....