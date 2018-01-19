Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play Friday
Bullock (illness) is active for Friday's game against the Wizards, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
Bullock was questionable after morning shootaround due to bronchitis, but has apparently improved enough to take the floor Friday. Over the past five games, he's averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.8 minutes.
