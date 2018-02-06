Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Collects 13 points Monday
Bullock posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 111-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Bullock has been in and out of the starting lineup all year, but seems to have stuck there the past six games as he has no game under 30 minutes in that span. So long as Bullock is seeing the minutes, he can be a productive player and a guard who can contribute points from the outside while also being a decent source of rebounds from one of the backcourt positions.
