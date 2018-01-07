Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Continues producing on first unit
Bullock went for 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.
The 26-year-old wing continues to offer strong complementary offensive contributions, and he's now posted double-digit point totals in nine of the last 11 games. Bullock has shown some impressive long-range capability as well, draining at least 57.1 percent of his three-point shots in seven of those contests. While he's not filling up the stat sheet much elsewhere, his current role on the starting five -- which should endure while Stanley Johnson (hip) remains out, and possibly beyond -- render him an intriguing option in deeper formats and DFS contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to share starting role with Tolliver•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 14 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores career-high 20 in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Starting over Johnson•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: To see minutes off bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...