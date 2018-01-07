Bullock went for 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.

The 26-year-old wing continues to offer strong complementary offensive contributions, and he's now posted double-digit point totals in nine of the last 11 games. Bullock has shown some impressive long-range capability as well, draining at least 57.1 percent of his three-point shots in seven of those contests. While he's not filling up the stat sheet much elsewhere, his current role on the starting five -- which should endure while Stanley Johnson (hip) remains out, and possibly beyond -- render him an intriguing option in deeper formats and DFS contests.