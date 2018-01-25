Bullock (thumb) sat out Wednesday's game against the Jazz as expected.

Bullock was reportedly available to play, but was never expected to touch the court while dealing with a thumb injury. Stanley Johnson got the start in his place, posting seven points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes. Bullock can tentatively be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Thunder until another update is provided by the Pistons and if he does miss a second consecutive game, Johnson would be in line for another start.