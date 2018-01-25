Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doesn't play Wednesday
Bullock (thumb) sat out Wednesday's game against the Jazz as expected.
Bullock was reportedly available to play, but was never expected to touch the court while dealing with a thumb injury. Stanley Johnson got the start in his place, posting seven points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes. Bullock can tentatively be considered questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Thunder until another update is provided by the Pistons and if he does miss a second consecutive game, Johnson would be in line for another start.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Available, unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Held out of Tuesday's practice•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 20 points in loss to Charlotte•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Continues producing on first unit•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.