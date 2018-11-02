Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful for Saturday
Bullock (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against Philadelphia, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bullock sprained his left ankle during Wednesday's game and the severity of the injury remains unknown however. It's still likely though that Bullock will miss the game against Philadelphia on Saturday as he tries to recover from what appeared to be a twisted ankle.
