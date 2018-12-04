Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful to return Monday
Bullock (ankle) is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bullock is unlikely to return to Monday's game after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard could see additional run if Bullock is forced to miss any time beyond Monday.
