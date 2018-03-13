Bullock (undisclosed) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Bullock sat out Monday's practice after being involved in a car accident over the weekend. He's apparently still feeling enough pain to probably keep him sidelined. Assuming he's out Tuesday, Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway, James Ennis and other wings on the team are all candidates to see an uptick in workload.