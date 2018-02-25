Bullock scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.

He continues to provide the Pistons with steady complementary scoring, hitting for double digits in 11 of the last 13 games while averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.1 assists over that stretch. Until Reggie Jackson (ankle) is able to get back in the lineup, Bullock's role and usage should remain consistent.