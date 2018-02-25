Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Drops 14 in Sunday's loss
Bullock scored 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.
He continues to provide the Pistons with steady complementary scoring, hitting for double digits in 11 of the last 13 games while averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 boards, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.1 assists over that stretch. Until Reggie Jackson (ankle) is able to get back in the lineup, Bullock's role and usage should remain consistent.
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...