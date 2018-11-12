Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Drops season-high 23 in loss to Hornets
Bullock scored 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 loss to the Hornets.
He tied Andre Drummond for the team lead in scoring while posting his best point total, and doubling his previous best in made three-pointers, through nine games this season. Bullock appears fully recovered from the ankle injury that cost him the first two games in November, and the 27-year-old could be headed for a career year providing a secondary scoring threat on the outside for the Pistons.
