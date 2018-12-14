Bullock (ankle) participated in Friday's practice and will likely be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bullock has missed the last five games while nursing a sprained left ankle, but going through practice Friday without any issues looks to have put him on track to return this weekend. Look for Bullock's status to be confirmed after shootaround Saturday morning.

