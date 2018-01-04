Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to share starting role with Tolliver
Bullock started at small forward and generated 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and an assist across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Heat.
The return of starting shooting guard Avery Bradley (groin) didn't result in a downturn in playing time for Bullock, who simply moved over to the other wing spot and split time at the position with Anthony Tolliver (20 minutes) and Luke Kennard (24 minutes). According to Dana Gauruder of the Detroit Free Press, head coach Stan Van Gundy said prior to Wednesday's game that the return of Bradley means that Bullock and Tolliver will share the starting small-forward role based on matchup. As such, when the Pistons are in need of more size to counter the opposition, Bullock seems more likely to surrender playing time, which could make his minutes volatile from game to game. In addition, the impending return of Stanley Johnson (hip) could also cut into the workload of all of the Pistons' wing options. Bullock, who is averaging 14.0 points (on 59.5 percent shooting) and 2.7 three-pointers over his past nine games, is probably still worth retaining in mid-sized or deeper leagues until his production takes a turn for the worse.
