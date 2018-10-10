Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to start opening night
Bullock is expected to start opening night next Wednesday against the Nets, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bullock started 52 games for the Pistons last season in his 62 appearances, so it's not too much of a surprise that he'll be the opening night starter. Bullock saw 27.9 minutes per game and averaged 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Notably, he hit 2.0 threes per contest at 44.5 percent.
