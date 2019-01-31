Bullock (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, prompting coach Dwane Casey to start Glenn Robinson and Langston Galloway at small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Bullock would presumably reclaim his starting spot if available. In January, he's averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 32.4 minutes.