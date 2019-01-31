Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Game-time call Thursday
Bullock (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Bullock missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, prompting coach Dwane Casey to start Glenn Robinson and Langston Galloway at small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Bullock would presumably reclaim his starting spot if available. In January, he's averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 32.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...