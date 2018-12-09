Bullock (ankle) will be a game-time decision but is considered doubtful Sunday against New Orleans, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After missing the last two games due to a left ankle sprain, Bullock may be in line to play Sunday against the Pelicans as he will ultimately be a game-time decision. The former North Carolina star is currently dropping 10.1 points and 2.4 assists over 18 outings this season. If Bullock is sidelined for a third straight game however, Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard are candidates to see an extended role Sunday.