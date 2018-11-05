Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Game-time decision
Bullock (ankle) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Heat, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
While Bullock was able to return to practice Sunday, his status for Monday's contest remains up in the air as he continues to nurse an ankle injury that forced him to miss Saturday's game against the 76ers. If he's ultimately ruled out, look for Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway to see increased minutes.
