Bullock registered 21 points (7-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 41 minutes during a 115-106 overtime loss to the Magic on Friday.

Bullock put up a season-high 21 field goal attempts in the overtime loss, in which he was not too efficient. Despite the poor shooting, he is scoring enough to have value in some leagues. Over the last five games, he's averaging 15.6 points on 40.5 percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.2 assists per game.