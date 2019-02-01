Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Good to go Thursday
Bullock (ankle) is starting Thursday against the Mavericks.
Bullock missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, but he's been cleared to return after getting through pregame warmups with no issues Thursday. Over his last five games, Bullock is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.0 minutes.
