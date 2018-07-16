Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Has option picked up
Bullock had his team option picked up Monday by the Pistons, Rob Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bullock is coming a season filled with career-highs, making Detroit's decision far from a surprise and the $2.5 million option look like a bargain. Last season was filled with improvement for the former first-round pick, most noticeably a 44.5 percent mark from three, which was second in the NBA, making him an ideal component in today's offenses focused on spacing and the long ball. The question mark will be his ability to stay healthy after topping 60 games for the first time in his career after never playing more than 43 since his rookie season in the 2012-2013 campaign.
