Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Held out of practice Wednesday
Bullock sat out Wednesday's practice with an illness, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
It doesn't sound likely anything overly serious for Bullock, though it will still bring his availability into question for Friday's game against the Celtics. He'll still have a couple of days for added rest and recovery, but tentatively consider him questionable for that contest at this point in time. A potential absence from Bullock would likely mean added minutes for Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway.
