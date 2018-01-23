Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Held out of Tuesday's practice
Bullock did not practice Tuesday due to a thumb injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Bullock reportedly suffered the thumb injury in Sunday's loss to the Nets, but he still managed to play 22 minutes in the outing. The Pistons return to action Wednesday night against the Jazz, so the team will likely have an update on Bullock's status following shootaround in the morning.
