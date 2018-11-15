Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Hits game-winner Wednesday
Bullock produced five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Bullock was horrific shooting the ball in this one, as nearly all of his shots came from three-point territory, of which he hit just one of his attempts. That being said, Bullock hit a floated in the paint as time expired to lift the Pistons to a win, so his lineup spot should remain secure after performing a clutch play over one of the League's best teams.
