Bullock produced five points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Raptors.

Bullock was horrific shooting the ball in this one, as nearly all of his shots came from three-point territory, of which he hit just one of his attempts. That being said, Bullock hit a floated in the paint as time expired to lift the Pistons to a win, so his lineup spot should remain secure after performing a clutch play over one of the League's best teams.