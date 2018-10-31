Bullock tallied 16 points 5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 loss to Boston.

Bullock connected on three triples Tuesday, finishing with 16 points but very little else. Bullock is a known marksman who has the ability to contribute multiple three's on any given night. Despite his perimeter prowess, Bullock is more of a streamer in standard leagues but has been known to get hot for periods where he could hang on the end of a bench somewhere.