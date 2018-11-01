Bullock (ankle) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bullock was ruled out of Wednesday's game after injuring his ankle during the first quarter. He managed to return for a couple minutes later on, but exited after experiencing more pain. Although the severity of Galloway's injury is unknown, if he was to miss extended time, Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown, who came in for Bullock after he initially injured his ankle, would likely be in line more minutes.