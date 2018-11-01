Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Injures ankle
Bullock (ankle) is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Bullock was ruled out of Wednesday's game after injuring his ankle during the first quarter. He managed to return for a couple minutes later on, but exited after experiencing more pain. Although the severity of Galloway's injury is unknown, if he was to miss extended time, Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown, who came in for Bullock after he initially injured his ankle, would likely be in line more minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Hits three triples in loss Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 16 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will return to starting five•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Returns to practice, expected to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...