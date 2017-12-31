Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Leads team with 22 points
Bullock had 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 34 minutes in Saturday's 93-79 victory over San Antonio.
Bullock continues to fill in at the starting shooting-guard spot while Avery Bradley recovers from a groin injury. Bullock has managed to score in double-figures in four straight games and finished this one with a career-high 22 points. He does not offer much else outside of scoring and three-pointers and Bradley could be back as soon as next week, leaving Bullock as more of a streaming option at this stage.
