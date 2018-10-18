Bullock (illness) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Bullock was sidelined for Wednesday's season opener due to the stomach flu, but it looks like the expectation is that the wing will be over it before the team travels to Chicago on Saturday. Bullock will likely take over as the starting shooting guard, which will send either Luke Kennard or Bruce Brown back to a role off the bench.