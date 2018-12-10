Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Listed as out
Bullock (ankle) will not play Monday against Philadelphia.
Bullock is listed as out on the Pistons' initial injury report, and Monday will mark his fourth straight absence as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. Expect Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard to pick up increased minutes on the win in Bullock's stead.
