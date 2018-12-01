Bullock contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists, and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 107-88 win over the Bulls.

Bullock matched his career high in assists, dishing six dimes for the third time this season (and the fourth time in his career). Bullock is handing out a career-high 2.6 assists per contest through 16 games, this after posting 1.5 per game last year. Bullock actually accumulated more assists in 62 games last season (95) than he had in his first four seasons combined (76 assists in his first 209 games). With 41 dimes here in 2018-19, it's safe to suggest Bullock is on his way to shattering last season's total.