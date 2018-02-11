Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Nets 20 points Sunday
Bullock contributed 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 loss to the Hawks.
It was his fifth 20-point game on the season, all of which have come since the middle of December as his minutes have only continued to flourish after the roster moves. He is cementing himself as a solid option on the offensive end for the Pistons, who currently lack much power from outside the paint at the moment.
