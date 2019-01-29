Updating a previous report, the Pistons are now listing Bullock (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Bullock was initially ruled out with a sprained left ankle, but the team has apparently reversed course and will wait until Bullock can test the ankle in warmups before making a final call. A more definitive update should come in short order with the game set to tip at 7:00 PM ET.