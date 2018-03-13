Play

Bullock (undisclosed) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bullock was listed as doubtful heading into the contest, so this decision is relatively unsurprising. In his absence, Stanley Johnson will return to the starting lineup. Bullock's next opportunity to return be Thursday against the Nuggets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories