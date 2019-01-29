Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Officially ruled out
Bullock (ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks.
After being listed as doubtful Monday night due to a left ankle sprain, it's no surprise that Bullock has been ruled out hours before tip. The Pistons have yet to name their starting small forward with Bullock on the shelf.
