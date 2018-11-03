Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Out Saturday
Bullock (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Bullock carried a doubtful designation heading into the contest. He played just nine minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Nets on Wednesday before exiting with an ankle injury. His absence should open up extra playing time for Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway in the backcourt, as Luke Kennard (shoulder) will also be sidelined. Bullock's next chance to play will be Monday against the Heat.
