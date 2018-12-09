Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Out Sunday
Bullock (ankle) will be held out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, Bullock will be missing his third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Teammate Bruce Brown will be starting in his place.
