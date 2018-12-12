Bullock (ankle) is officially out for Wednesday tilt with the Hornets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Bullock will miss Wednesday's game with the Hornets, although coach Dwayne Casey thinks that he'll be ready to go for Saturday's game tilt with the Celtics. Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway are candidates for increased run in Bullock's absence.

