Bullock (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bullock suffered a sprained left ankle in the first quarter of Monday's game again and was unable to return. The injury is severe enough to keep him out Wednesday, but it looks like there is a chance he could play when the team returns home Friday, as he is considered questionable for that outing against the 76ers. Without Bullock, Stanley Johnson and Bruce Brown would be in line to see the biggest boost in minutes on the wing.