Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Pours in 11 points Monday
Bullock tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 112-90 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bullock has cooled off after his 21-point outing two games ago, registering 11 points in each of the past two games. His supporting stats were not there Monday night, but Bullock is a consistent bet for double-digit points and a few rebounds and assists per game.
