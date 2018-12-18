Bullock contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 107-104 loss to the Bucks.

Bullock had a season-high in points Monday night in one of his best shooting games of the year. His efficiency was excellent en route to a season-high five three-pointers, and he will look to carry his hot deep ball (nine made in his last two games) into future contests.