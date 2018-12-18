Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Pours in 24 points Monday
Bullock contributed 24 points (9-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 107-104 loss to the Bucks.
Bullock had a season-high in points Monday night in one of his best shooting games of the year. His efficiency was excellent en route to a season-high five three-pointers, and he will look to carry his hot deep ball (nine made in his last two games) into future contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will start Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...