Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Practiced Sunday, questionable for Monday
Bullock (ankle) went through practice Sunday, and is considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
After missing the Pistons' last game against the 76ers, Bullock was able to return to practice, and could possibly return Monday. More information should come out Monday regarding his status for that game, however his return to practice seems to indicate he is trending in the right direction. If he is unable to go once again, Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway would likely see increased playing time.
