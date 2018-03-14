Bullock (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Bullock's injury is being listed as a sore back and while it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, it could potentially keep him sidelined for a second straight game Thursday. Look for him to test everything out during morning shootaround Thursday, with another update on his availability coming shortly after that session. During Tuesday's contest, it was Stanley Johnson (31 minutes) that started in Bullock's place, while Luke Kennard (36 minutes) played a huge role off the bench.