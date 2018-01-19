Bullock is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable to play Friday against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Coach Stan Van Gundy said Friday morning that Bullock is dealing with a case of bronchitis, and he called the forward "50-50" to play versus Washington. With Stanley Johnson (hip), Luke Kennard (thumb), and Avery Bradley (groin) all questionable, as well, the Pistons could end up being shorthanded on the wing, though official status confirmations likely won't come until much closer to game-time. Bullock played 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, finishing with just two points, one rebound, one assists, one block and two steals.