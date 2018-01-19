Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable Friday with illness
Bullock is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable to play Friday against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Coach Stan Van Gundy said Friday morning that Bullock is dealing with a case of bronchitis, and he called the forward "50-50" to play versus Washington. With Stanley Johnson (hip), Luke Kennard (thumb), and Avery Bradley (groin) all questionable, as well, the Pistons could end up being shorthanded on the wing, though official status confirmations likely won't come until much closer to game-time. Bullock played 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Toronto, finishing with just two points, one rebound, one assists, one block and two steals.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 20 points in loss to Charlotte•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Continues producing on first unit•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to share starting role with Tolliver•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 14 points Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores career-high 20 in Sunday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...