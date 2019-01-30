Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable vs. Mavs
Bullock (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Bullock was held out of Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, and given he was listed as questionable prior to that game as well, this doesn't tell much in regard to his status for Thursday. Expect an update at some point Thursday afternoon regarding Bullock's health, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Listed as out on report•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Now questionable vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Officially ruled out•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Scores 17 in win•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Three-point struggles limit output•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...