Bullock (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Bullock was held out of Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sprained left ankle, and given he was listed as questionable prior to that game as well, this doesn't tell much in regard to his status for Thursday. Expect an update at some point Thursday afternoon regarding Bullock's health, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision.