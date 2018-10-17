Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Questionable with flu
Bullock is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Nets due to the flu, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Even if Bullock takes the floor, he likely won't be at 100 percent and could see his minutes limited. That would result in Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway and Glenn Robinson probably seeing additional usage.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Expected to start opening night•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Has option picked up•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Career season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Will be shut down for rest of season•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Tallies 16 points in Saturday's victory•
-
Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Another scoring-heavy line Monday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...