Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Responds well from quiet showing
Bullock generated 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, a block and a steal over 27 minutes Friday against the Pacers.
Bullock had scored just 13 total points over his previous two games combined heading into Friday's contest, but he knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and posted a respectable shooting line in a 125-88 loss at Indiana. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 14.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest over his previous five games, his recent hot streak may not be enough to justify rostering him in most league formats.
