Bullock (illness) is back at practice Friday after missing Wednesday's opener and is expected to play Saturday against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Bullock was absent for the season opener Wednesday due to the stomach flu, but it's likely that he will be able to play Saturday against the Bulls. The former North Carolina standout averaged a career-high 11.3 points per outing last season.

