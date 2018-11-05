Pistons' Reggie Bullock: Ruled out Monday
Bullock (ankle) will not play Monday against the Heat, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Bullock was a game-time call, but he'll miss a second straight game with a sprained left ankle. Bruce Brown will make another start at shooting guard, while the Pistons go with Glenn Robinson over Stanley Johnson at small forward.
