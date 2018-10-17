Bullock (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's opener against the Nets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Considering it's just an illness, Bullock will likely be back in the lineup as soon as Saturday's tilt against the Bulls. However, in the meantime, Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown are set to pick up the start on the wing Wednesday, as fellow starter Stanley Johnson (toe) is also sitting out.